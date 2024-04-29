Green Agenda Less About Environment and More About Controlling Humanity - Cassie Langford

The “green” agenda is anything but green, says Cassie Langford, the founder of the National Residents Association in the U.K. Her mission is to educate the masses about the encroaching threat of globalism. Cassie discusses what types of technology fall under the so-called “green” category, such as wind turbines, solar panels, smart meters, and 5G towers. “They are mocking us throughout this entire agenda,” she says. Her team shares information about these dangerous devices with the general public, in hopes to stop the deadly roll out. Cassie also breaks down the avalanche of surveillance coming from our world governments, along with their plan to implement a type of “carbon credit” system that will take away our freedom to buy and sell. All of this coinciding with the book of Revelation.









TAKEAWAYS





We are heading into the Fourth Industrial Revolution which will focus on Artificial Intelligence





The rise of technology means more automation and less humans





If you do not comply with what the government wants from you in a controlled future, you will be ostracized from society





There are serious EMF concerns linked to the 5G towers that were erected during Covid, such as radiation and tracking and tracing









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Echo Technologies (get 20% off on select products at this link): https://echo.ws/ccm

People Set Fire to 5G Towers and Equipment: https://bit.ly/44AiEoh

Paradigm Shift: http://www.paradigmshift.org.uk/





🔗 CONNECT WITH NATIONAL RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION

Website: https://www.nationalresidentsassociation.co.uk/

Telegram: https://t.me/NationalResidentsAssociation

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Pm1yhHMu1z88/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/