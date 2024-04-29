BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Green Agenda Less About Environment and More About Controlling Humanity - Cassie Langford
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
42 views • 12 months ago

The “green” agenda is anything but green, says Cassie Langford, the founder of the National Residents Association in the U.K. Her mission is to educate the masses about the encroaching threat of globalism. Cassie discusses what types of technology fall under the so-called “green” category, such as wind turbines, solar panels, smart meters, and 5G towers. “They are mocking us throughout this entire agenda,” she says. Her team shares information about these dangerous devices with the general public, in hopes to stop the deadly roll out. Cassie also breaks down the avalanche of surveillance coming from our world governments, along with their plan to implement a type of “carbon credit” system that will take away our freedom to buy and sell. All of this coinciding with the book of Revelation.



TAKEAWAYS


We are heading into the Fourth Industrial Revolution which will focus on Artificial Intelligence


The rise of technology means more automation and less humans


If you do not comply with what the government wants from you in a controlled future, you will be ostracized from society


There are serious EMF concerns linked to the 5G towers that were erected during Covid, such as radiation and tracking and tracing



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Echo Technologies (get 20% off on select products at this link): https://echo.ws/ccm

People Set Fire to 5G Towers and Equipment: https://bit.ly/44AiEoh

Paradigm Shift: http://www.paradigmshift.org.uk/


🔗 CONNECT WITH NATIONAL RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION

Website: https://www.nationalresidentsassociation.co.uk/

Telegram: https://t.me/NationalResidentsAssociation

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Pm1yhHMu1z88/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
environmentclimate changehumanityrevolutionglobalistsukaiartificial intelligenceglobalismluciferians5g towerselitistsgreen agendacarbon credittina griffincounter culture mom showcassie langford
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy