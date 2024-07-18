RFK Jr. Outshines Trump in Tackling America’s Biggest Threats

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff explains to Anna Matson that America's survival hinges on addressing four critical issues: illegal immigration, perpetual wars, corporate capture of the government, and the unchecked power of intelligence agencies. He asserts that RFK Jr. is the best candidate to tackle these challenges, surpassing even Trump in dealing with corporate influence and intelligence reform due to his extensive research and family legacy. Jeff emphasizes that while accusations fly from both political sides, none have stuck, underscoring Kennedy's capability to lead America back on the right path.





