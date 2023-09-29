BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Joe Lee, Vaccines, virus', antibodies, dems and other LA stories
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 followers
32 views • 09/29/2023

Dr Joe Lee, an ophthalmologist from LA. Received his medical degree from University of Michigan Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He has performed more than 80K eye surgeries in his time. When he saw what was bubbling over in Wuhan, he went into overdrive with his critical thinking skills and theoretically had a solution. He reached out to every person in government with the key to this incoming wave of destruction. To his surprise, they really didn't want to hear about his humanity saving information. These last few years of clown world have torn families and lives apart.
Dr. Joe Lee gives us a glimpse of his reasoning and frustration about the government lack of care. This is part 1 of a longer conversation.

https://lungvirus.com/

https://x.com/lasikeyecenter1?s=09

healthresearchmaskvaccineeconomyfrauddoctorlockdownantibodyfauchi
