📜The Cherokee Prophecy and Great Awakening of America

Over 3500 years ago, God the Creator of all things, revealed himself to an indigenous people. The Creator gave them a “Mother Town” and a new name, and both were named “Keetoowah.” It was from Keetoowah that the Creator revealed His true name to the people. He said His name was “Yowah” and the people would be “Kit-Yowah” or “From God or Yah”. Today they are known as, “Cherokee”.

In today’s Livestream, special guest, Jeff Pletcher, who is a direct descendent of the Cherokee Nation, will be recounting to us the legends, lore, and history of his people as it relates to end times prophecy. We will also rediscover the true narrative behind the demise of the Cherokee and how these events parallel the coming destruction and future great awakening of America.





