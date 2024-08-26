© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1008 THE HARD ROAD 2
Bible: Mattiyahu (Mat) 7:13-23 from divine guidance to lawlessness.
SYNOPSIS: Part 2 of the hard road will focus on the type of fruit you eat and what type of wisdom have you gained. Mat 7:22 On that Day, many will say to me, 'Lord, Lord! Didn't we prophesy in your name? Didn't we expel demons in your name? Didn't we perform many miracles in your name?' These people thought that they were doing good. For their prophecies came true, demons were expelled and many miracles did happen. So why did MESSIAH tall them to go to hell? There is much wisdom to gain from part 2 of “The Hard Road”.
