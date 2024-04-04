VfB was planning on taking it easy today...but it looks like people are starting to smell what the schmucks are cooking 🤥





🚨82-Year-Old Man Dies in Fire During Eviction, Sparking Debate‼️





In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Oklahoma City, an 82-year-old man, Anthony Goulding, set himself and his home on fire as police officers attempted to serve an eviction notice on Monday. This distressing event has not only left the community in shock but also reignited discussions on the treatment of American citizens facing eviction.





Goulding, along with his wife Mary, 82, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, were being evicted from their home when the horrific incident occurred. As the police entered their residence, Goulding began pouring gasoline in the hallway leading to the bedroom, ultimately leading to his tragic death. The family dog also perished in the fire.





In a surprising turn of events, one of the officers, who had been working with the couple for weeks, arranged an Uber to take them to an extended stay hotel. This gesture of compassion, however, could not prevent the devastating outcome.





The incident has provoked a broader conversation about the treatment of American citizens in similar situations. Some have drawn comparisons to the way squatters and illegal aliens are handled, questioning whether they receive better treatment than American citizens facing eviction.





This tragic event serves as a reminder of the harsh realities many Americans face when it comes to housing insecurity. It also highlights the importance of empathy and support for those in vulnerable situations, and the need for better systems to address such issues.





As the community mourns the loss of Anthony Goulding and the family dog, the hope is that this tragedy will inspire positive change and a more compassionate approach to handling evictions and other housing-related challenges.





Source: https://twitter.com/JoshWhoX/status/1775871417818431766





Thumbnail: https://truecrimedaily.com/2024/04/03/oklahoma-city-anthony-goulding-set-fire-house-arson-death-eviction-sheriffs-office-deputies/