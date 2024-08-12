BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

17th Amendment: Did it Destroy the Constitution?
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
359 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 9 months ago

When the framers designed the Senate, they envisioned it as a safeguard for the states, with a key component being state legislatures choosing two senators instead of the people at large. But in 1913, the 17th Amendment removed this critical part of the system. In this episode, get a deep dive into this long-forgotten aspect of the original Constitution - how it came to be, the four reasons they set it up this way, and the warnings we were given against changing it to what we have today.

Path to Liberty: August 12, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionsenatehistorylibertarian17th amendmentfounders10th amendmentstate sovereigntyratification debates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy