17th Amendment: Did it Destroy the Constitution?

When the framers designed the Senate, they envisioned it as a safeguard for the states, with a key component being state legislatures choosing two senators instead of the people at large. But in 1913, the 17th Amendment removed this critical part of the system. In this episode, get a deep dive into this long-forgotten aspect of the original Constitution - how it came to be, the four reasons they set it up this way, and the warnings we were given against changing it to what we have today.
Path to Liberty: August 12, 2024