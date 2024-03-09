"We Still Don't Know What Happened".

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the past month now, the liberal media and the Human Rights Campaign and other organizations like it have been using this incident to attempt to gain complete control and power over everyone and everything, and to advance their LGBTQIA++++----- agenda, but now they admit they don't even know exactly what happened to cause the unfortunate incident to occur in the first place. But it made great fodder to use to punish and attack people they don't like.