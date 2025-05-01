BrightLearn - DMSO: The New Healing Power by Dr. Morton Walker

Dr. Morton Walker’s book "DMSO: The New Healing Power" explores the remarkable yet controversial potential of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) as a versatile healing agent. DMSO, a natural compound derived from trees, has been shown to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, treat bladder conditions, protect cells from chemotherapy, and even reverse cancerous cell changes in lab studies. Despite its wide-ranging benefits—demonstrated in cases like Indiana Gov. Otis Bowen’s wife (terminal bone cancer), Marjorie Saloman (cervical issues), and arthritis sufferers—the FDA banned it for human use in the 1960s over disputed safety concerns, such as cataracts in animals. Critics argue the agency’s resistance stifled a promising treatment, forcing patients to seek it illegally. Advocates, including lawmakers like Sen. Mark Hatfield (R-OR), have pushed for its legalization, while researchers like Dr. Charlotte Friend highlight its cancer-fighting potential. The book underscores the tension between bureaucratic caution and public demand, framing DMSO as a symbol of the struggle for alternative medicine acceptance. The debate continues as evidence of its efficacy grows, leaving its future in mainstream medicine uncertain.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here: https://www.amazon.com/DMSO-Healing-Power-Morton-Walker/dp/0815953151