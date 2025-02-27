BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Marjorie Taylor Greene cites DD Geopolitics during House Subcommittee hearing on USAID & US gov't spending!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
116 views • 6 months ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene cites DD Geopolitics during House Subcommittee hearing on USAID and U.S. government spending! 

Adding, posted last night: US Stock Market Plunges $500 Billion in Just Hour After Trump Announces New EU Tariffs.

More: 

US Army to Discharge Transgender People from Service Within 30 Days - CBS

Paris has been discussing with Kiev since October the development of Ukrainian mineral resources for the needs of the French defense industry - French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu

Putin: It is necessary to stop attempts to divide and split Russian society, to set different nationalities and religions against each other – Putin at a meeting of the FSB board

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainesyriacurrentrussianukrainiansmo
