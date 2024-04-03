© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chocolate Collagen Smoothie
1Tbsp. Groovy Bee Collage Peptides
1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee Organic Coconut Milk Powder
2 Tbsp. Organic Cocoa Energizer
2 Frozen bananas
1Tbsp. Premium Manuka Honey
8 oz. Water
Place all ingredients in a blender.
Start the blender on low speed for 10 seconds and Increase speed to high for a full minute.
Pour smoothie into a cup. Serve Immediately.