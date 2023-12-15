Create New Account
Κοινοβούλιο και Ραγιαδισμός.
ELLHNOKRATIA
Published 2 months ago

Ομιλία του Αρχηγού της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών, Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετροπούλου σχετικά με την προδοτική συμφωνία μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Τουρκίας. 

Αναφορά στην διαχρονική προδοσία και δουλικότητα των κοινοβουλευτικών και στην παραβίαση της συνθήκης της Μαδρίτης.

hellasellinokratialakip

