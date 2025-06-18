FATHER'S DAY TEMECULA VALLEY EVANGELISM❤️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Evangelism Update with Voyagers Ministries 🔥
This past Sunday’s outreach was powerful! Souls were impacted, prayers were lifted, and the Gospel was preached 🙌 The fields are ready, and we’re seeing God move powerfully in our city!
💥 Come be a part of it!
🗓️ Each Sunday at 1:30PM, we hit the streets to share the love of Jesus and see lives transformed.
🙏 Can't make it out? There are other ways to get involved:
📖 Thursday Zoom – Join us for teaching & prayer every Thursday from 6–7PM
🚐 Donate – Help us believe for a ministry van to expand our outreach impact!
📲 Zoom + Donation links in bio
Let’s keep pressing in for revival and the harvest of souls! 🌾🔥
