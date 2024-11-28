BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10G Network Upgrade on Mini PC PCIE M 2 Ethernet Card for NVME Slot AQC113 Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
31 views • 6 months ago

See it here: https://amzn.to/3ZoPo2K [Amazon Affiliate LInks]

IOCREST M.2 B+M Single-Port 10GbE Network Card RJ45 Ethernet Network Adapter AQC113 Industrial Control Grade Server Network Card

- or on Ali: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256807313324909.html


- SEE ALSO MY OTHER VIDEO OF 10G Fiber optic Networking:

10G on MINI PC! 10 Gigabit SFP+ M 2 Nvme Slot Fiber Optic Network Card Review #wisebuyreviews https://youtu.be/cuKjhaMf9xI


In this video I review the 10 gigabit 10gbe ethernet interface card that I was able to install into a mini PC via the M.2 slot and achieve over 1 gigabyte a second network transfer speed. Watch the video for the install process.


WHAT YOU SAW IN VIDEO:

- 3M Double Sided Tape 0.5”×18ft VHB 5925 Black Mounting Tape Heavy Duty Waterproof Foam Tape Strong Adhesive for RV LED Strip Light Décor - https://amzn.to/3AZHTpA

- Tesa 51036 19mm*25m Flag-Resistant PET Cloth Automotive Harnesses Tape for Automotive Engine, Protect Against High Temperature, Abrasion, Chemical & Fluid, 1 Roll - https://amzn.to/3OwwFvT


Installed on this mini pc:

SEE it here: https://amzn.to/4fUUR6D [amazon affiliate links] 13th Gen Fanless Mini PC Intel i7 1355U 1365U i5 1335U Windows 11 Dual 2.5G LAN Thunderbolt 4 Metal Gaming Mini Computer WiFi6

- OR on ALI: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806726917983.html

REVIEWED HERE: https://youtu.be/EUuvZk0ZObI


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


Youtube version: https://youtu.be/vyS31rqOPFc

Keywords
diygamingnetworking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy