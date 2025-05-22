RT News - May 22 2025 6AM GMT

May 22, 2025

Two Israeli embassy employees are shot dead in Washington, DC, after attending an event at a local Jewish museum. The suspect shouted slogans in opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza, after being detained. European and Arab delegates are forced to flee in the West Bank city of Jenin, after the IDF opens fire as a warning. Palestinian authorities accuse Israel of intimidating the diplomats. A heated exchange ignites in the White House as Donald Trump presses South African President Ramaphosa on allegations of a 'genocide' being faced by white farmers in the country. We debate the contentious issue with a panel of guests. As energy prices soar in Europe due to controversial efforts to eliminate oil and gas, Berlin is forced to drop its hardline opposition to nuclear power - leaving atomic energy now with the same legal standing as renewable sources throughout the bloc.





