🚨WILDFIRE *UPDATE* HURRICANE-Force Winds To CALI! ARSON & DEW's!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California WILDFIRE update! MORE FIRES COMING!
NOT only have I caught MULTIPLE people who started fires, were then arrested and then IMMEDIATLY let go! WTF is going on!
AL:SO in EVERY fire we captured Anomalies IN the sky above the fires as well as on satellite. ALL being ignored by officials!
I WILL NOT STOP exposing this! Please comment and share!
LINK to interactive Fire chart https://walzr.com/la-damage
⭐️VENMO - https://account.venmo.com/u/in2thinair
⭐️CASH APP - https://cash.app/$I2TA
⭐️PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/in2thinair
⭐️PATREON / in2thinair
⭐️BITCOIN & ETH Donations sent to: bc1qzhnnvwrk9dj63q49g00fzwmwd98rz9d6umqr87
⭐️Contact Info & Social Media Requests!
https://www.youtube.com/in2thinair
https://www.instagram.com/in2thinairnews/
https://www.tiktok.com/@In2ThinAir
http://rumble.com/user/In2thinairNews
/ in2thinairnews --YouTube backup
⭐️Original Acoustic songs from my videos⭐️
• NEW MUSIC! Original Acoustic Song Instrumental: "MORE" by In2ThinAir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daVABqE-Iek&t=0s
• I Don't Know You (Acoustic original Song)
https://youtu.be/O6c71YKCEEk
• (Acoustic Original 2009) T.P.H.B.S. IN2ThinAir Weather Music
https://youtu.be/EiQ-80KbEWI
Opinions & Forecasts you see on this channel are my own!
Please refer to YOUR LOCAL Weather Stations for any and ALL Severe Weather in you're area!
Shared from and subscribe to:
In2ThinAir
https://www.youtube.com/@In2ThinAir