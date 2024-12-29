The experts were WRONG about artificial intelligence! Here's Proof!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Experts said it would take hundreds of years to develop computers that could understand stories or carry on a conversation like a person, if they could ever do it at all. Here's proof they were wrong!
____________________________________
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
____________________________________
AI, artificial intelligence, AI bias, software, news, analysis, politics