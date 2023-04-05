BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If a 'Christian Does This, Run Away Immediately!
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
77 views • 04/05/2023

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

583,146 views (YouTube)       Jul 31, 2021 

The 'Prosperity Gospel' and 'Word of Faith' movement.... a couple of seductive materialism-focused scams or "get rich quick" schemes that should not be contaminating  any serious contemporary Christian church body.

Evangelist, Joe Kirby (OFF THE CURB MINISTRIES) shares his concerns about so-called 'progressive' Christianity, the 'prosperity' gospel and the online 'church.'

Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone


Keywords
moneyhypocrisyliargreedfalse prophetcovetgulliblematerialismexploitingcon jobcon artist
