If a 'Christian Does This, Run Away Immediately!

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
583,146 views (YouTube) Jul 31, 2021
The 'Prosperity Gospel' and 'Word of Faith' movement.... a couple of seductive materialism-focused scams or "get rich quick" schemes that should not be contaminating any serious contemporary Christian church body.
Evangelist, Joe Kirby (OFF THE CURB MINISTRIES) shares his concerns about so-called 'progressive' Christianity, the 'prosperity' gospel and the online 'church.'
The RED Zone