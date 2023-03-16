Survival! Eating wild sea purslane on Snake Island

For more better quality videos check out,

Sea purslane has become a staple food for me while exploring beaches from the Caribbean to Alaska. The leaves of this plant are full of water and provide important nutrients to help support the body while living off the land.

