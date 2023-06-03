The Weaponization of Empathy – Gay Pride Month

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
June 1, 2023
Join Rabbi Schneider today on YouTube Live at 12PM ET as he speaks on the LGBTQ’s use of propaganda and psychological warfare to manipulate our culture and children.
Rabbi will share on the weaponization of empathy. Please share with your friends and family.
Join the Movement to take the rainbow back: https://TakingTheRainbowBack.com
#TakingTheRainbowBack
#PrideMonth
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5aUMwk4Ql8