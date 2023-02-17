The Dark side of the unconditional gender Affirmation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We bar kids … from being able to drink or smoke cigarettes or buy marijuana or rent a car. I've been traveling a lot and sometimes I can't even get a hotel room because I'm under the age of 21. And yet, I still was able to get my breasts removed when I was 15,” says Chloe Cole. “I fell into the delusion that I was actually a boy just living within a girl’s body,” Cole says. She began taking puberty blockers and then testosterone at age 13. She got a....
