Bud Nip is a trade name for the pesticide chlorpropham, also known as CIPC sprayed on US crops. Banned in the EU!

Chlorpropham is a herbicide and plant growth regulator that is used to prevent sprouting in a variety of crops. Banned in the EU.

Vegetables : Carrots, onions, spinach, tomatoes, lima and snap beans, garlic, and sugar beets

Budnip killed animals in laboratory settings and has been shown to cause tumors.



Symptoms of poisoning in laboratory animals have included listlessness, incoordination, nose bleeds, protruding eyes, bloody tears, difficulty in breathing, prostration, inability to urinate, high fevers, and death. Autopsies of animals have shown inflammation of the stomach and intestinal lining, congestion of the brain, lungs and other organs, and degenerative changes in the kidneys and liver.





Reproductive Effects Long-term exposure to chlorpropham may cause adverse reproductive effects. Chlorpropham may cross the placenta





