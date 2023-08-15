© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is what's 'really disturbing' about Trump's Georgia indictment: Tom Fitton with Stuart Varney on F Business News.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses Trump's Georgia indictment as Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis sets a 6-month timetable for the trial and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's involvement in Hunter's business dealings.