Death of the Dollar 06/20/2025

The BRICS Banknote was unveiled, and it represents “DOOM” for the mighty U.S. Dollar. The problem is the U.S. Government started using the Dollar as a weapon and told other countries “You can do this; you can’t do that, or else you cannot use OUR Dollar to settle YOUR trade”. Countries didn’t like that very much. The BRICS note is backed by commodities and that will weaken the Dollar sooner than later.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support