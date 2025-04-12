Doug In Exile: VICTORY, Maria Bartiromo: Kevin O'Leary, Quartering: Assassination, Redacted News: Flu | EP1530 - Highlights Begin 04/12/2025 8:00 PM EDST

https://rumble.com/v6s08bj-ep1530.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/MurTech





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Doug In Exile 04/12 - Mike Johnson STUNS even Trump with NEWEST VICTORY!

https://rumble.com/embed/v6pqvlj/?pub=2trvx





***

Maria Bartiromo 04/12 - Kevin O'Leary on Chinese companies trading on US exchanges

https://rumble.com/embed/v6prklj/?pub=2trvx





***

Quartering 04/12 - Trump Assassination BOMBSHELL & New Charges FINALLY Filed! Stinger Missiles To Take Down Trumps Jet!

https://rumble.com/embed/v6ps4c9/?pub=2trvx





***

Redacted News 04/12 - Cleveland Clinic just DESTROYED the Flu Vaccine Narrative | Here's What They Found

https://rumble.com/embed/v6prvnx/?pub=2trvx





*****

D.O.G.E. on X

https://x.com/realdogeusa





*****

D.O.G.E. Web Site

https://doge.gov/savings





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



