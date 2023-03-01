BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Douglas Macgregor: UKRAINE WILL BE DESTROYED
What is happening
What is happening
378 views • 03/01/2023

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Stephen Gardner
 Feb 28, 2023 #douglasmacgregor #scottritter #putin
Colonel Douglas Macgregor sits down with Stephen Gardner to update us on the Ukraine Russia war. Ukraine will be destroyed as Putin prepares massive 300,000 person advancement. Can Ukraine beat Putin? Can Nato beat Putin? Did NATO want this war? Will the US trigger world war 3 in order to prop up Biden and his white house? 💵Check out Stephen current CASH GIVEAWAY: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/youtube Join My FREE Email Newsletter - Newsletter Page: https://stephengardner.ck.page/newsle... Timestamps: 0:01 Colonel Douglas Macgregor interviewed by Stephen on Russia Ukraine war

0:30 Is Ukraine he 51st state, controlling the US government and US military 2:20 Washington DC, London, Paris and Berlin all committed to destroying Putin. The rest of NATO is losing interest and hope.

6:00 Germany will be the first to abandon the war

7:40 No one is seeking for peace so Ukraine will be destroyed

11:40 Russia pumping out weapons 24 hours a day. Ukraine can't get munitions.

13:15 Ukraine has no chance of winning without NATO joining war officially 15:50 Russian becoming impatient with Putin's slow calculated moves. Putin's Allies will abandon him if he behaves like a butcher. 17:35 Bio labs in Ukraine creating diseases

19:30 50,000 kids have gone missing in this war. Where are they?

20:20 Victoria Nuland confirmed the US bio labs in senate testimony Check out Colonel Macgregor's new book: https://www.amazon.com/Margin-Victory-Battles-Changed-Modern/dp/1612519962

Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos:    / @stephengardner1   Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He is also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. #douglasmacgregor #scottritter #putin #russia #russiaukrainewar #biden #useconomy2022 #recession #stockmarket #dailynews #fauci #trump #dowjones #sandp500 #gold #socialsecurity #ssi #ssdi #ssa #irs #wef #worldeconomicforum

Keywords
russiawarbidencoupukraineeuropegermanynatodouglas macgregor2014victoria nulandblinkenstephen gardner
