© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, it became known about the destruction of another US Patriot air defense system on the territory of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the United Group of Forces, Colonel-General Alexei Kim. Sergei Shoigu was shown numerous shots of the destruction of Western military equipment and enemy manpower. In addition, Colonel-General Alexei Kim also showed Sergei Shoigu footage of the destruction of the American Patriot air defense system along with its radar.............
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/