Official statement from Cyril Ramaphosa on the expansion of BRICS

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's statement on the African country becoming a new member of BRICS.

💬 "A great moment for Ethiopia as the BRICS leaders endorse our entry into this group today. Ethiopia stands ready to cooperate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order."

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Official Statement on BRICS+

💬 "We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world."

The BRICS countries are in favor of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, including the initiative of African countries.

This is stated in the adopted declaration. According to the position of the document of the BRICS countries:

➡️Express their full support for the presidency of the Russian Federation in 2024 and the holding of the summit in Kazan;

➡️Call for greater participation of developing countries in international organizations;

➡️Expressed concern about the use of unilateral measures that adversely affect the developing world;

➡️Committed to strengthening agricultural cooperation to enhance food security within the association and around the world;

➡️Noted proposals for mediation in connection with the conflict in Ukraine;

➡️Instructed the foreign ministers to prepare a list of potential partner countries for the next summit;

➡️Committed to deepening economic cooperation and macroeconomic policy coordination;

➡️Intend to strengthen cooperation with the UN General Assembly and the UNHRC on the protection of human rights;

➡️Advocate the use of national currencies in international trade, as well as between the countries of the group;

➡️Support the reform of the UN, including its Security Council, in order to make the organization more democratic and efficient;

➡️Reaffirm the need to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomatic means;

➡️Intend to strengthen the resilience of energy systems, including critical infrastructure;

➡️Reaffirm their support for an open, fair, rules-based international trading system with the WTO at its core;

➡️Look forward to full recovery and effective implementation of the JCPOA;

➡️Call for strengthening disarmament and non-proliferation, including in the field of biological and chemical weapons;

➡️Called on the space agencies of the countries of the organization to continue to increase the level of cooperation on the exchange of satellite data;

➡️Support the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

Attempts by the West to disrupt the BRICS summit have failed.

Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that all Western attempts to derail the summit in Johannesburg have been unsuccessful.

The diplomat also noted that the events surrounding the grain deal have served as a "sobering factor" for the entire global community.

💬 "The grain deal has become a significant factor contributing to global sobering, and what the US, Brussels, and others have done with it... That venture with the slogan 'helping the poorest countries, primarily Africa,' has turned into nothing but enrichment for Western companies," she added.