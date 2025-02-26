BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EXCLUSIVE: STEW PETERS EXPOSES ISRAEL! - From WW3 To Alternative Media Psyops
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2655 followers
409 views • 6 months ago

Find Stew Peters' work here:

https://stewpeters.com/


Josh Sigurdson talks with Stew Peters of the Stew Peters Network about that which we are not allowed to question but must.

As most bend the knee and bow to the latest psyops, Stew is relentlessly attacked for asking questions about the Jewish religion.

You're allowed to critique and criticize all of the other religions. Why is it that this one religion cannot be talked about?

Trump has filled his cabinet with Israel Firsters and technocrats since day 1 and most ignore these problems, acting as if warning people of an impending disaster is "negative."

Israel continues to march further into the Middle East with their planned "Greater Israel Project." The ultimate target appears to be war with Iran.

Mainstream Alternative Media has ignored some of the most fundamental issues of our time, whether because they're paid, blackmailed or there is "opportunity" to stay within the confines of the "new narrative."

In this video, Stew breaks down his thoughts on the many "off limits" topics that must be exposed.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025

newsisraelww3world war 3greater israel projectstew peters
