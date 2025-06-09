BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Attack on the USS Liberty | Phil Tourney
What is happening
What is happening
54 views • 3 months ago

 Jun 2, 2025

Phillip Tourney provides a first-hand account of the 1967 USS Liberty incident.


Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 16, 2025.


Find free books, daily articles, podcasts, lecture series, and everything about the Austrian School of Economics, at https://Mises.org​​.


X ► https://x.com/mises/

Facebook ► / mises.institute

Instagram ► / misesinstitute

SoundCloud ► / misesmedia

Apple Podcasts ► https://podcasts.apple.com/us/artist/...

Rumble ► https://rumble.com/c/c-2212754

Odysee ► https://odysee.com/@mises/

Podcasts ► https://mises.org/podcasts

attackliesisraeluss libertyphil tourneymises institute1967 uss liberty incident
