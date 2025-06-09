The Attack on the USS Liberty | Phil Tourney

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jun 2, 2025
Phillip Tourney provides a first-hand account of the 1967 USS Liberty incident.
Recorded at the Mises Institute in Auburn, Alabama, on May 16, 2025.
Find free books, daily articles, podcasts, lecture series, and everything about the Austrian School of Economics, at https://Mises.org.
Facebook ► / mises.institute
Instagram ► / misesinstitute
SoundCloud ► / misesmedia
Apple Podcasts ► https://podcasts.apple.com/us/artist/...
Rumble ► https://rumble.com/c/c-2212754
Odysee ► https://odysee.com/@mises/
Podcasts ► https://mises.org/podcasts