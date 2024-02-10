Operation Oust Joe [Bidan]

Set-Up

* The deep state has turned on him (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).

* His body double has interesting body language — and is sending signals.





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself: who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





The full episode is linked below.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (9 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4ch4nr-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-9-24.html