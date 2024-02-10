Operation Oust Joe [Bidan]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Set-Up
* The deep state has turned on him (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).
* His body double has interesting body language — and is sending signals.
Movie Plot Twist
* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.
* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.
* Ask yourself: who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One
◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (9 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ch4nr-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show-2-9-24.html