THE STIRRING UP OF THE CHALDEES (MODERN DAY)

Praise Ahayah and Christ Yashaya. Thank all of you who have prayed for us, we ask that you continue to pray for us as we continue to pray for all of you. Brothers and sisters we must fight spiritually together against satan and all evil. We must keep the commandments of Christ Yashaya, live holy and righteous, obey, and put down all satanic pagan holidays and traditions. Read Exodus 20 chapter, John 14:15, and 2 Esdras 16th chapter.



It is well known in the bible that The Most High Ahayah always used other nations to execute judgment upon the children of Yasharahla (Israel) because of there sin and wickedness. It is also well documented in the holy scriptures that The Most High Ahayah also brought judgment on other nations of people, America is no different. It is only a matter of The Most High Ahayah's timing when it will happen soon. Be prepared, get your passports, help each other during these terrible times, and love one another. We are the body of Christ, both Hebrew Israelites and Gentiles together. We are brothers and sisters in Christ those that are truly walking with the true Christ of the bible in spirit and truth, not pagan church religious christianity. Not everybody belongs, and not everybody that will say, Lord, Lord in that day to Christ is of him, it is a remnant. The least shall be the greatest. Let us all walk humbly with humility everyday. Loving our neighbors as we love ourselves. Love others does not mean we compromise with anyone's sin, or that we are ok with sin. If we truly have the holy spirit and the love of Christ Yashaya, he will direct to correct any person in sin, wickedness, and abomination in hopes it will bring that person to repentance to the salvation of that person's soul to Christ. That is what the real love of Christ Yashaya is all about.

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony click or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc



If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



