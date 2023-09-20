What Happens After the Longest Yield Curve Inversion in USA's History?

How many unprecedented economic challenges must we face before the public recognizes the severity of the situation? The bond market is in chaos and we are currently witnessing the longest recorded Yield Curve Inversion. When you add in the loss of credibility our Central Bank is experiencing in the Markets and the rare Triple Top in Gold prices over the last three years, it's unwise to ignore these warning signs.



Questions on how to protect your wealth from hyperinflation? Schedule your FREE strategy call with our seasoned consultants. 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon?utm_content=DD9192023 or by calling 866-974-3284.

👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️

🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-974-3284

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang