What is a conspiracy? What is knowledge? What happened in The Garden?
51 views • 9 months ago

I had a nightmare early this a.m. on the 14th. It explained the World as only a conspirator would understand it! "Keep your mouth shut talking about "conspiracies;" & only refer to them as theories---thereby inferring they are a lie!"

Knowledge really includes both truths & liars. Those who say knowledge can not be based on bad things &/or lies, are acting upon a conspiracy. THEY are opposed to true knowledge.

Keeping to only a one World view, is keeping all who participate & pledge to that "Flag" entangled in a conspiracy. Repeating that "Conspiracies are only theories" is to deny knowledge. "Zionists are the Chosen People!"


https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244979 -

These MDs were talking too much, so a HIT was put out on them. If you are licensed you can legally be unlawful along WITH THOSE pledged as Maritime war flag promoters, (this FOREIGN horizontal striped flag is based on the historic 1st corporation: East India Trading Co.), liars, supporters of western Central Bankster families, & THE One World Order Cabal.

Since the 2001 Patriot Act, it is illegal to be lawful! This devolvement was due to the successful Coup of 1963.

A HIT was put out on JFK due to him, among other reasons like an anti-debt-banking push-solution, wanting the knowledge of UFOs disclosed to the public: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VHdP_DdAUs - JFK, UFOs & the Majestic 12 files.


https://annavonreitz.com/spaceandaliens.pdf - Unfortunately, Dr. Steven Greer, Linda Moulton-Howe, & others expose only part truths. I have personally corresponded with LMH & informed SG of "the rest-of-the-Story" (he never answered, but only wanted me to buy his book or pay to hear him speak only half-truths in his commercial theatric). She, as others, will not cross "a line;" possibly in order to keep "in the corporate media [approved] light!"

libertysatanufociazionistzionismjfkrothschildsovereigndebtrepresentativefinancingluciferdeepstatekhazarwhitehatsobligations
