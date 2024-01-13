EPOCH TV | Dr. Paul Marik: Key Strategies You Aren’t Told to Help Prevent Cancer

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | Dr. Paul Marik: Key Strategies You Aren’t Told to Help Prevent Cancer | TEASER

“The bottom line is that 30 to 40% of cancers are preventable. …And there are simple things that people can do to reduce your risk of getting cancer,” says Dr. Paul Marik, a founding member of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) and former chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School.





“Cancer is big business. It's highly profitable. The average cost of chemotherapy for a patient is probably $100,000,” Dr. Marik says.





He’s the author of “Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer.” In this episode, he breaks down his key findings on preventing and treating cancer.





Dr. Paul Marik: Key Strategies You Aren’t Told to Help Prevent Cancer



