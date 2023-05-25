Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry on RichardGage911:Unleashed - "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom"

My guests on RG911:Unleashed! are inviting you to co-produce this powerful new 9/11 film series!Show more





I’ve partnered with the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry to create 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom, which combines the world’s leading 9/11 WTC spokesperson with the world’s leading 9/11 litigation team led by attorney Mick Harrison. For the first time, this film will cover the hard WTC evidence from both the technical and legal sides, bringing to the screen the WTC Petition evidentiary Exhibits for both the public and the actual Grand Jury.





Kristina Borjesson is an Emmy Award winning investigative journalist and filmmaker. In TWA Flight 800 she exposed egregious government corruption and cover-up of the destruction of that aircraft as a result of ordinance. Her vast experience includes reporting and filmmaking for major television networks including CBS, CNN and PBS.





Attorney Mick Harrison is a founder of the Lawyers’ Committee non-profit organization and serves as Litigation Director and Executive Director. Mick is an experienced public interest plaintiffs’ attorney with a national practice focused on whistleblower protection, government oversight and accountability, and environmental protection.





Barbara Honegger is an Investigative Researcher and Board Member for the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. She was a former Reagan White House and Dept. of Justice Official, and a 16-year DoD Senior Military Affairs Journalist.





This exciting new creative project is the result of a combination of fortuitous factors: The launch of my new organization and website RichardGage911.org and my having been invited to join the board of directors of the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry in the wake of being now solo from AE911Truth as of September.





LC911 has already submitted a petition to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York for a Special Criminal Grand Jury to investigate the World Trade Center crimes, citing and supported by 60 evidentiary Exhibits, and this new film will be submitted as a supplement to the original Petition which must, by law, be given to the Grand Jury!





This film will let You see what the Grand Jurors will actually see, as Mick, myself, and other expert witnesses look right into your eyes and ask you to watch and judge for yourselves the dispositive irrefutable scientific evidence for the controlled demolition of WTC 1, 2, and 7.





You will be invited to weigh in on the evidence, episode by episode, with real-time feedback for the production of the next episode in the series, including who would be the most important witnesses for the actual Grand Jury to subpoena!





Just imagine the jurors seeing this professionally made film highlighting the evidence, as deeply developed in my presentations over the years, watching Building Seven, not having been hit by a plane, and after witnesses hearing explosions, go down suddenly, smoothly and symmetrically at free-fall acceleration—as fast as a bowling ball falling from the sky—with absolutely NO resistance from ANY of the building’s 80 columns. Imagine seeing the look on their faces as they see the compelling peer-reviewed evidence of both ignited and unignited thermite incendiaries at the World Trade Center, as well as the explosive testimony from hundreds of first responders and TV reporters. And that’s just the beginning of the compelling evidence in this film series! It will be divided into 20-minute segments and released free on YouTube-type platforms over the next six months.





Additional expert witnesses will dive deeper into the critical evidence, and Family Members of 9/11 victims will share their personal stories.





Our Emmy Award winning director is Kristina Borjesson, whose explosive documentary TWA Flight 800 exposed egregious government corruption and cover-up of the destruction of that plane due to explosive ordinance. Her professional experience includes producing for major television networks such as CNN, PBS and CBS, including with Dan Rather. Rather courageously declared live on 9/11 that the collapse of WTC 7 looked like it was brought down with dynamite.





This project is exactly what the 9/11 Truth Movement needs at this time. The WTC evidence in the 60 Petition Exhibits that it brings to life and the legal framework it provides, strongly supports the testimony of the four

