U.S. Diplomats and Family Members Evacuated from Sudan, but....

American diplomats and family members are now safely on their way out of Sudan via U.S. military planes. The decision to evacuate American personnel comes as fighting between rival military factions in Sudan have ramped up over the last week, with hundreds dead and thousands wounded.
The question is - what about the 16,000 Americans regsitered with the US Embassy that are NOT being evacuated?? Is this afganistan 2.0 ?
