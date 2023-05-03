Pfizer Secretly PAID OFF Civil Rights Groups To Push Vaccine Mandates!

May 3, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
Back in the heat of the pandemic, vaccine manufacturer Pfizer was secretly funding a variety of groups, many of them non-profits, to promote vaccine mandates. This according to records unearthed by investigative journalist Lee Fang.
Guest host Aaron Maté and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Fang about these secretive payments by Pfizer and how they could have influenced the public debate over mandates.
Follow Lee Fang’s Substack here: https://www.leefang.com
Follow Lee on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lhfang
Follow Aaron’s Substack here: https://mate.substack.com
Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate
Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.