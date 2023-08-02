US Military News





Aug 1, 2023





The Ukrainian artillery unit commander near Kupiansk, a railway hub in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region, stated that his forces had received newly issued cluster munitions and could potentially use them soon. This development has added to the concerns surrounding the impact of these weapons on civilian populations and the humanitarian implications of their use in the ongoing conflict.





The use of cluster munitions in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has prompted broad criticism from the international community due to the serious risks they pose to civilian lives and long-lasting consequences. The deployment of such weapons by both sides has raised alarm, and calls have been made for restraint in using indiscriminate weapons that can cause harm to civilians. While international efforts have sought to ban cluster munitions, the lack of universal adherence to the agreement has left a significant gap in addressing the concerns surrounding these weapons' use in contemporary conflicts.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pw9q77eGpGk