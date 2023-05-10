Biden Crime Family? House Releases Explosive New Report!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US House Committee on Oversight has released a 36 page report detailing what the Republican majority claims is a history of Biden family illegal and unethical dealings over the years, accounting for millions of dollars going into the family bank accounts. Mainstream media has largely ignored today's press conference on the report. Also today: E-verify is coming for your privacy. And: Biden Admin pledges more billions to Ukraine...even if the much-hyped "counter-offensive" fizzles!
