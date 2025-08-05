WISDOM OF CROWDS #XRP PRICE PREDICTION! 🤔

🔍 Video Description: Please participate in this test to see if we as a community can accurately predict the price of XRP on December 25th, 2025 (Christmas Day) by using the 'Wisdom of Crowds' theory as a medium of projection.





🔥 Stay Connected & Support the Channel

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Video Credit

The movie clip used in this video is from the movie Men at Work.





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#xrparmy #crypto #xrpnews #xrppriceprediction #xrplive