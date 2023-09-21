BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Session 19 | Revelation 16:1-18 | The Seven Golden Vials of God's Wrath | [Stream crashes at end of broadcast]
Dispensational Times
Dispensational Times
16 views • 09/21/2023

To comment or for questions, write to: [email protected] View or print notes:

https://rogerfeenstra.files.wordpress.com/2023/09/revelation-161-21-the-seven-golden-vials-of-gods-wrath-session-19-.pdf


 Today's Class Outline | Session 19

Angels Instructed to Pour out the Vials of God's Wrath

Those with the Mark of the Beast Break out in Horrific Sores

Everything in the Sea Dies; Sea Turned to Blood

Freshwaters Turn to Blood

The Sun Increases its Intensity

Men are Thrust Into Darkness

The Euphrates River Dries up and Demons Gather

Jesus Encourages Those Who Have Not Taken the Mark of the Beast

The Gathering at Armageddon

It is Done! Download

Charts and Graphs:

https://rogerfeenstra.com/rogers-charts-and-graphs/


 Go to the webpage of Hope Now Bible Church, and Hope Now Cambodia, by clicking here:

https://rogerfeenstra.com/


 For an alternative perspective on the seven years that touches on the Pre-Wrath position (A view I do not hold): https://a.co/d/1YUGneu


 Download the free Logos Bible Software for Mac or PC: https://www.logos.com/get-started


For the free mobile version, visit the App Store or Google Play Store.

We are studying the book of Revelation from a literal perspective. Our goal is to try and follow sound principles of interpretation and not make things up. One generally accepted rule to follow when studying any passage in the Bible, not only Revelation, is called The Golden Rule of Interpretation. It states; “…Take every word at its primary, ordinary, usual, literal meaning, unless the facts of the immediate context, studied in the light of related passages and axiomatic (self-evident) and fundamental truths, indicate clearly otherwise.”

Keywords
biblejesusrapturetribulationdemonsbeastmark of the beastangelswrathdispensational
