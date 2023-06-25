Lab Grown Chicken Approved by FDA. God's Internal Conflict With Destroying His Church. Hosea 11

USDA Approves First Lab-Grown Chicken in the United States. Two companies have received the green light to produce and sell chicken they have cultivated from cells





The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given two companies approval to sell chicken grown from cells in a lab.





Lab-grown, or cell-cultivated, meat is made by feeding a mix of nutrients to animal cells in stainless steel tanks, writes Vox’s Kenny Torrella. Companies hope the product can be an alternative to meat produced by killing animals, which has a large carbon footprint.





Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to punish its leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed harsh punishment for the organizers of an armed rebellion spearheaded by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key southern city.





Putin denounced the uprising as “a stab in the back” in an address to the nation. It was the biggest threat to his leadership in over two decades in power.





Putin vows to defend Russia against armed rebellion led by mercenary chief: 'They will answer for it'





Beijing heatwave: China capital records hottest June day in 60 years









Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures spike





