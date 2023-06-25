BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lab Grown Chicken Approved by FDA. God's Internal Conflict With Destroying His Church. Hosea 11
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
39 views • 06/25/2023

USDA Approves First Lab-Grown Chicken in the United States. Two companies have received the green light to produce and sell chicken they have cultivated from cells


The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has given two companies approval to sell chicken grown from cells in a lab.


Lab-grown, or cell-cultivated, meat is made by feeding a mix of nutrients to animal cells in stainless steel tanks, writes Vox’s Kenny Torrella. Companies hope the product can be an alternative to meat produced by killing animals, which has a large carbon footprint.


Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief a betrayal and vows to punish its leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday vowed harsh punishment for the organizers of an armed rebellion spearheaded by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his troops out of Ukraine and into a key southern city.


Putin denounced the uprising as “a stab in the back” in an address to the nation. It was the biggest threat to his leadership in over two decades in power.


Putin vows to defend Russia against armed rebellion led by mercenary chief: 'They will answer for it'


Beijing heatwave: China capital records hottest June day in 60 years



Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures spike


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#NSL

#Texas

#SundayLaw


#Prophecy

#SDA


#PopeFrancis

#SDASermons

#SDA



#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy

russiasdaputinbible prophecyseventh day adventistsda sermongood meatfirst lab grown chickenlab grown chicken in the ususda approves lab grown chickenfda approves lab grown chickenmercenary chiefrussian betrayalbeijing heatwavehottest year on recordsummer 2023 heat
