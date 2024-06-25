BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How People Turn Bad...
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
24 views • 10 months ago

Sunday Morning Live 24 June 2024


Fingers crossed I'll be able to join my philosophy family today....quick question for ya Stefan.....Do selfish people even realize when they are being selfish? Do they see the plain truth when it's pointed out to them? why are people so clueless to their selfish acts and how it causes a cascade of events that otherwise could have been avoided....example maybe volunteering their time to help elderly parents out when they are doing nothing..but others have to step in bc they won't volunteer 🤔



Stef, I haven’t found a dedicated show or summation on disassociation. Was disassociation/self distraction something you have dealt with? Is it the same as procrastination, which of course you do have a classic solo show on! Thanks



How do you know when people are lying to you?


I'm doing a a volunteer work for people who are addicts.


How do I sniff out lies and manipulations from addicts to get the medication they want? How do I distinguish between a genuine request or an untruthful one?


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

evidencephilosophyreasonlivestreamselfishnesscritical thinkinggrowthintrospectionselflessnesssunday morningmoral dilemmaspersonal experiencessocietal dynamicsinvigoratingphilosophy chat
