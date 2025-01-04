Culture Control & Its Divisive Social Norms with Sol Xprsn

Great discussion with a man who knows how many things work. Former teacher, current musician, meditation coach and holistic life guide. With his partner, they created Ufulu Child and have served their community consciously. As the cover of this video reveals, he is an author of a brand new book he released late 2024 titled Culture Control, which we get into quite a bit and asked about solutions to the manipulated herd mentalities being pulled into more polarized positions.





