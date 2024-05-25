BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Story of Palestine
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 11 months ago

The Story of Palestine


The story of Palestine didn't start on the 7th of October, it started 75 years ago, and still continues to this day.

"The Story of Palestine" is a short documentary that tells the story of a land that was stolen and a people who were killed and displaced, then they struggled and resisted.

Dedicated to the resilient people of Gaza and to all the people of Palestine.

To all humans.

220 days of genocide and destruction, and Gaza remains resisting alone.


القصة لم تبدأ في السابع من أكتوبر، القصة بدأت منذ أكثر من ٧٥ عاماً ولازالت مستمرة.

"قصة فلسطين" وثائقي قصير يحكي قصة أرض سُرقت و شعب قُتّل و هجّر فناضل و قاوم.

مكرّس لأهل غزّة الصامدين و لكل شعب فلسطين.

لكل إنسان.

٢٢٠ يوم من الإبادة و الدمار، و غزّة باقية تقاوم وحدها.


M.A.F


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: https://m.youtube.com/@ColonistKetchup



CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Palestine, Gaza, West Bank, Israel, Nakba, Jews, Palestinians, war, conflict, Zionism, Zionists, Yassir Arafat, David Ben Gurion,

Keywords
israeljewspalestinewarzionismpalestinianszionistsconflictgazastatuswest banknakbacreeperdavid ben gurionceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statusyassir arafat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy