Rise of the ai little god beast system and X Covering for the FBI
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
2
104 views • 03/11/2024

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Sources:  Radix Verum – YT Channel doing a documentary on the Whitmer kidnapping hoax is being harassed and silenced.   Link below gives explanation of her  X account termination (I said suspension but it is worse) and other insights  https://youtu.be/q1ZAeXm5p3U

https://brownstone.org/articles/government-funds-ai-tools-for-whole-of-internet-surveillance-and-censorship/

Beast system is being built, can’t buy or sell..:  from summary of the article titled “Government Funds AI Tools for Whole-of-Internet Surveillance and Censorship”: Internet-Wide Surveillance and Censorship: The AI Threat

·         Enabled by the immense computational power of artificial intelligence (AI), internet-wide surveillance and censorship are no longer futuristic concepts—they are happening now.

·         Government agencies, in collaboration with universities and nonprofits, are utilizing AI tools to monitor and censor online content.

·         This is not a partisan issue; it affects everyone. A powerful tool capable of surveilling all internet activity is becoming available to governments, allowing them to suppress speech they dislike.

·         The same tool can also shut down internet-linked activities such as banking, buying, teaching, and connecting based on monitored content.

·         Recent documents reveal that academic and nonprofit groups are proposing the use of AI “misinformation services” to censor internet platforms, raising significant societal concerns1.

All of this will be launched with a digital plandemic.  We cover the rise of the ai beast system.

Keywords
government surveillanceai censorshipinternet-wide monitoringgovernment-funded aionline content suppressionai misinformation servicescensorship implicationsfederal government weaponization
