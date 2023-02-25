Digital Devils: Virus Scamdemics, Cyber Plandemics & Weather Wars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War balloons, weather wars, V for Visitors and Victory, and planetary dictatorship. Keeping up with the current psyop is exhausting… but also enormous fun… at least if you’re keeping away from the nutjobs and prickelquacks as much as possible.
Intro vid: KillWill x TheRealSmo - Digital Devil (Official Music Video) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anvqlN2p16g
VIDEO That's Odd: Air Raid Sirens Sound Off as Joe Biden and Zelensky Walk Through Kiev - Not One Person Makes Mad Dash for Cover: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/thats-odd-air-raid-sirens-sound-off-as-joe-biden-and-zelensky-walk-through-kiev-not-one-person-makes-mad-dash-for-cover-video/
Alex Jones predicted pandemics & forced vaccines over 20 years ago. #AlexJonesWasRight: https://twitter.com/TheRightMelissa/status/1626754587037208578?s=20
Terrence Mckenna video:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1628410706361200641
Exit their systems;
https://twitter.com/SteveKillen9/status/1628807882702524417
Bitcoin Vs. AI
http://dollarvigilante.com/ai/
"Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" and people can get it for free here: http://dollarvigilante.com/ai/
Marburg virus symptoms are the same as the mRNA jab side effects: - infrastructure for new vax genocide is already in place: https://rumble.com/v29ocu8-marburg-virus-symptoms-are-the-same-as-the-mrna-jab-side-effects.html
World Series Poker Player Aaron Duczak Caught On Hot Mic: I Wish I Never Have Taken The Vaccine: https://twitter.com/i/status/1625686195031183361
WEF predicts CATASTROPHIC cyber attack in next two years: https://twitter.com/i/status/1625163940245254147
The Simpsons - Mr. Burns blocks the sun: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyjJbhuwGkU
Dude needs to retire https://twitter.com/Perpetualmaniac/status/1627668994626060290?s=20