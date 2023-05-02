BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mr. Miles Guo gave up everything to fight. This is our common fight. If we don't take down the CCP, the CCP will destroy America
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
4 views • 05/02/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fugvl53f9

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: CCP is the root of evil, is the root cause of all the global disasters. We have no choice. Mr. Miles Guo gave up everything to fight. This is our common fight. If we don't take down the CCP, the CCP will destroy America. America will not be a country. There will be no country, no border. America will be a province of the CCP.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/29/2023 妮可上韦恩·杜普雷的节目: 中共是邪恶的根源，全世界灾难的根源，我们别无选择。郭文贵先生在与中共的这场战斗中放弃了一切。这是我们共同的战斗，如果我们不一起消灭中共，中共就会毁掉美国。美国将不再是一个国家，不再会有国家和边界的概念，美国将会成为中共的一个省。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


