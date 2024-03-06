More Secret Migrant Flights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The [Bidan] administration has been flying migrants into and around the U.S., according to new reports.
◦ Biden Has Secretly Flown 320K Illegal Immigrants From Latin American Airports To 43 U.S. Cities
◦ Elon Musk Exposes Biden's Little Known Program That Has Flown 320K Illegal Aliens Into the Country
◦ Biden Administration Admits Flying 320K Migrants Secretly Into U.S. To Reduce Number Of Crossings At Border
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html