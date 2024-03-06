More Secret Migrant Flights

The [Bidan] administration has been flying migrants into and around the U.S., according to new reports.

◦ Biden Has Secretly Flown 320K Illegal Immigrants From Latin American Airports To 43 U.S. Cities

◦ Elon Musk Exposes Biden's Little Known Program That Has Flown 320K Illegal Aliens Into the Country

◦ Biden Administration Admits Flying 320K Migrants Secretly Into U.S. To Reduce Number Of Crossings At Border





The full webcast is linked below.





Redacted News | Biden Admin Drops Bombshell Over U.S. Border Invasion, Worse Than Ever (5 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hg5pt-shock-biden-admin-drops-bombshell-over-u.s.-border-invasion-worse-than-ever.html